Perak Dept of Veterinary Services denies issuing statement prohibiting people from buying beef

File picture of halal meat at a market in Shah Alam December 31, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, June 3 — The Perak Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) has never issued any statement regarding the alleged prohibition on the purchase of beef due to cattle disease as shown on social media sites and Whatsapp recently.

JPV, in a statement, has urged the public not to spread fake news.

“We request the cooperation of all Malaysians not to spread this fake news,” according to the statement.

It was in response to a viral message claiming that cattle disease was spreading in Perak and traders were selling beef at cheap prices because some farmers were discreetly slaughtering the cows even though they were infected with the disease.

The fake news also reminded the public not to buy fresh beef and that the information was allegedly obtained from JPV Perak.

It was reported earlier that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) which infects the skin of livestock was detected in a cattle farm in Simpang Pulai. — Bernama