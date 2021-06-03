Motac extends relaxation of regulatory requirements for tourism operators

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has agreed to extend the relaxation of regulatory requirements for tourism operators licenced under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

Motac, in a statement today said the extension from July 1 to December 31, will include the relaxations in the size of premises of licensed tourism operators and permission to conduct other businesses in their premises.

The relaxation of the regulatory requirements for tourism operators was previously granted from Jan 1 until June 30.

On renting business premises as co-share office space, Motac said the relaxation will be given until Dec 31.

The statement said the relaxation is expected to benefit 6,945 licenced tourism operators which run travel agency businesses.

“The ministry hopes this relaxation will help in easing the burden and problems faced by the licenced tourism operators which are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said. — Bernama