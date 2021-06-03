Covid-19: New cluster involving parking company detected in Sabah

Of the 203 new infection cases today, 121 cases were the result of close contact screening, 21 cases were from cluster screening, 43 cases were from symptomatic screening, six cases were from targeted screening and 12 were from other cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, June 3 — Sabah today reported a new Covid-19 cluster, the Jalan Coastal Sembulan cluster here, involving infections at a parking concession company here, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson on Covid-19, said the cluster’s index case was a 38-year-old man working at the company who was confirmed positive on May 27, adding that close contact screening detected six more positive cases.

“Six cases were detected in Kota Kinabalu and one more in Papar ... based on initial investigations, the spread of Covid-19 infection is likely to spread in the workplace and the health team is now actively carrying out contact tracing activities,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah today recorded 203 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 63,019 cases, while 201 patients who recovered were allowed to leave the hospital, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 60,366.

“Of the 203 new infection cases today, 121 cases were the result of close contact screening, 21 cases were from cluster screening, 43 cases were from symptomatic screening, six cases were from targeted screening and 12 were from other cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said vaccine recipients who need to travel interdistrict should provide proof of their vaccination appointments to pass roadblocks. — Bernama