Two killed, eight injured after security van skids and overturns in JB

JOHOR BARU, June 2 — Two men were killed, while eight others sustained serious injuries after the van they were travelling in skidded and overturned along Jalan Stulang Laut towards the city centre here this morning.

Larkin fire station chief Deputy Fire Superintendent I Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal said the Toyota Hiace van driven by a local man in his 30s was carrying nine security guards when the incident happened.

He said a total of 12 firemen from the Larkin fire station, along with a fire engine, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle and a four-wheel drive were despatched to the scene after the station received an emergency call at about 7.45am.

“When the team arrived at the scene, it was determined that there was an accident involving a van that skidded and hit a road barrier before overturning,” said Mohd Suhaimi in a statement issued here today.

Upon inspection, Mohd Suhaimi said a total of 10 victims, including the driver, aged between 25 and 40, were among those inside the van.

“All of the victims were Nepalese working as security guards, while the driver was a local.

“The two deceased victims at the front of the van were the driver and his front passenger; a Nepalese in his 30s who was thrown out of the vehicle. Three others were seriously injured and five escaped with light injuries,” he said.

Mohd Suhaimi said the injured victims were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for further action.