MCO 3.0: N. Sembilan to allocate additional RM10m to assist people impacted by Covid-19

SEREMBAN, June 2 — The Negri Sembilan government will provide an additional allocation of RM10 million to assist people in the state who are adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the total lockdown enforced since yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the allocation would cover the food basket aid and other assistance to be announced in a week.

“At a meeting with the state exco just now, we agreed to provide a sum to help reduce the burden of the people affected by the on-going pandemic.

“We will ensure the aid will reach all who are in need across the state,” he said at a virtual media conference after chairing the meeting, here, today.

Meanwhile, he said the Negri Sembilan government had already started deducting 10 per cent of the state executive councillors’ (exco) allowance since January for a period of six months to be contributed to the state’s Disaster Trust Account.

“If there are state assemblyman who wish to make a similar deduction (after this), we much welcome it and will announce it,” he added.

Aminuddin, when winding up the debate on the Negri Sembilan Supply Bill (2021) 2020 (Budget 2021) in December last year, said all the state exco agreed on the allowance deduction. — Bernama