Covid-19 aid: Kelantan allocates RM2.7m to assist groups affected by total lockdown

KOTA BARU, June 2 — The Kelantan government today announced its Covid-19 Cakna Rakyat Aid Package with a RM2.7 million allocation as an incentive for groups affected by the pandemic in the state during the total lockdown period.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said that of the amount, a total of RM60,000 would be for the 45 state assembly service centres in the state.

“Quit rent payments due on June 30 will be extended to August 31. Fines for late payment will only be imposed from September 1,” he said in a statement today.

As a sign of their support in efforts to combat the pandemic, Ahmad, state executive councillors and state assemblymen will each contribute RM15,000, RM10,000 and RM3,000 to be channelled into the Darul Naim Welfare Trust Fund.

Ahmad also urged the people of Kelantan to quickly register and get their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“Let us continue to pray so that the frontliners will be given the strength and patience by Allah SWT for their efforts and sacrifices in carrying out their honourable tasks,” he added. — Bernama