Beauty pageant organiser in Sabah accused of sexual misconduct

KOTA KINABALU, June 2 — The organiser of a beauty pageant here has been accused of sexual misconduct in a police report alleging that he touched a woman against her will.

When contacted, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said he could not confirm if the report was genuine, but said that an investigation would be conducted if it was.

“If there is a report of sexual harassment of course we will investigate it and take necessary action,” he told a press conference here.

The police report ostensibly lodged in Kota Kinabalu on May 21 has been shared online but with some information redacted.

According to the report, the complainant alleged the organiser — a politician — had asked her to meet him in his car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, for dinner after a photo shoot at a bridal house in Asia City here on May 19.

She alleged that while they were in his vehicle, he had groped her on her thighs, back, neck and hands even though she repeatedly tried to stop him, before taking her to his former office where he continued to harass her.

The pageant was held in conjunction with the state-level Harvest Festival celebration.

Another pageant organiser declined to comment when contacted but said the police were handling the matter.

Calls to the politician accused went unanswered.