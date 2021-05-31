Mitec Covid-19 vaccine centre aims to inoculate 2,400 people on first day of operations, will open as PPV June 7

People wait in line to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec) will commence as a mega vaccination centre (PPV) on June 7.

This means that Mitec will be able to deploy vaccinations for up to 8,000 people.

According to vaccination centre coordinator Dr Nor Maizura Haron, for now, Mitec is aiming to inoculate up to 2,400 vaccine receivers daily until then.

“Today is the first day that Mitec is hosting vaccine receivers (both first and second dose). We are targeting to vaccinate about 2,400 vaccine receivers.

“Following the announcement yesterday on Mitec being a mega vaccination centre, we are in the midst of preparing for that,” she told reporters here today.

When asked about the vaccination process at Mitec, she said so far operations have been smooth with the help of 250 staff including 85 from the Health Ministry.

Although there were some complaints about the waiting time, she said the team at Mitec is working to iron out any issues.

“It’s our first day, it takes time but we hope to address all these concerns.

“For each individual who is receiving the vaccine, it should take less than an hour, including screening and monitoring after receiving the jab, which takes about 30 minutes,” she said.

Following an overwhelming response at two vaccination centres, namely Titiwangsa and Menjalara, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) decided to move the capacity of these two centres to Mitec.

Meanwhile, Dr Nor Maizura also said they are mindful of crowd control and logistics matters, such as how easily the public can get to Mitec.

“We kept this in mind when conducting site checks. The CITF (Covid-19 Immunisation Taskforce) team is looking into this,” she said.