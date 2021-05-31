Family of critically injured LRT crash victim to sue Prasarana for RM1.8m in damages, negligence

On May 24, at approximately 8.33pm, an out-of-service train collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The family of a passenger who was critically injured in last week’s light rail transit (LRT) crash has sent a legal notice of demand to its operator, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, with a RM1.8 million claim for damages and negligence.

According to a statement released by the family’s lawyer, the victim, Wong Chee Foong — a 52-year-old father of four — sustained serious head, face and spinal injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments.

Wong is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and has not regained consciousness, according to lawyer Jazzmine Khoo, adding that the claim would consist of medical expenses, physical damage, mental and emotional stress, trauma, loss of income, special and general damages and for the negligence caused.

“On May 24, the unfortunate day of the accident, the victim was returning home from work whereby he boarded the train from KLCC station and was supposed to exit at Masjid Jamek station for train interchange to Cheras.

“The victim Wong Chee Foong, 52, is one of the seriously injured persons and now is admitted in the Hospital Kuala Lumpur — Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The victim works as a Kitchen Chef in a five-star hotel. He has four children/daughters aged between 15 and three years old. The victim is also the sole breadwinner of the family,” she said in a statement.

Khoo also addressed Prasarana’s statement whereby the company said it would offer compensation of RM1,000 to each victim and take care of their medical expenses and loss of income.

“Disappointingly, till today there is no proper response or approach by Prasarana in liaising with the victim’s family. Nevertheless, the family also expressed that the said RM1,000 is not a justified amount of compensation for the victim as the damages suffered by the victim is greater.

“The family hopes that Prasarana will respond to the letter and would come forward for an amicable and more justified settlement proposal from them soon,” she said.

On May 24, at approximately 8.33pm, an out-of-service train collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations.

Forty-seven passengers were seriously injured while another 166 suffered minor injuries.

On May 30, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that three victims of the mishap who were receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) are recovering well.

He said a 52-year-old male patient also showed improvement, adding that he will be undergoing spinal surgery on May 31, of which the cost amounting to RM24,000 for titanium plating, screws, and rods and other related instruments would be fully paid for by Prasarana.