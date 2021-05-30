MCO 3.0: You can jog and exercise but no cycling allowed

Joggers jogging at Taman Tasik Permaisuri on the first day of CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Jogging and non-contact sports activities that can be done alone in an open area will be allowed in the third movement control order (MCO 3.0), as long as two to three metres of physical distance is adhered to.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in making the announcement today added that people will only be allowed to conduct these activities around their neighbourhood, in line with the updated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Solat activities will be limited to 12 committee members of the surau or mosque only. Other activities are not allowed,” he said at a media briefing.

He added that prayers at non-Muslim houses of worship will also be limited to 12 of the facility’s committee members, adding that no devotees will be allowed to attend.

Ismail Sabri also said that Muslim engagement ceremonies will be allowed at Islamic religious offices or departments, with the number of attendees limited by the respective state authorities.

He did not however give any specifics on non-Muslim engagement ceremonies, but had said that it is to be understood that activities not listed as “allowed”, are banned.