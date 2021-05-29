Prasarana urges victims of LRT crash to make contact for aid disbursement

The damaged LRT train TR81 is pictured at the Gombak tail track in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has called on passengers involved in Monday’s LRT accident here to contact it to facilitate the payment of aid to the victims.

Prasarana said that as at 8am today, 83 of the affected passengers have yet to be contacted, adding that they should call 014-7371330 or email to [email protected]

“Prasarana will make a goodwill payment to all passengers involved in the incident. The amount of payment and right to receive will be determined once the complete particulars of passengers are received,” it said in a statement today.

According to Prasarana, 130 passengers have been traced so far, with 12 of them being foreigners from Indonesia, the Philippines, Iran, Bangladesh and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, 62 of the 67 victims who were admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur have been discharged. Of the five still warded, two are in the Intensive Care Unit and three in normal wards and expected to be discharged in two to seven days.

“I would like to apologise for any mistakes and shortcomings in our handling of the incident. Prasarana’s main focus now is to extend appropriate support and aid to the affected passengers and their families,” said Prasarana Group acting president and chief executive officer chief Datin Norlia Noah.

Prasarana pledged to give its full and transparent cooperation to the Investigating Committee from the Transport Ministry and police, as well as liaise closely with the Finance Ministry, Transport Ministry and Land Public Transport Agency.

In the 8.33pm incident, an empty train which was being test-driven collided with a train carrying 213 passengers in the underground tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations.

In another statement, Prasarana said it is cooperating with the Malaysian Board of Counsellors to offer counselling to victims who may be suffering from trauma.

“Passengers who require counselling services for trauma or emotional stress can contact us,” it said.

They can call 014-7371330 or email [email protected] for an appointment. — Bernama