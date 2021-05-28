Transport minister says LRT crash victims free to sue Prasarana

Minister of Transport, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to the media on the LRT crash, at Avenue K, Kuala Lumpur, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Any victims of the train crash on the Kelana Jaya LRT line on May 24 could sue operator Prasarana Bhd if they desired, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said that Malaysia is a democratic country and everyone should have access to the legal system.

“Malaysia is a democratic country. What legal action is allowed.

“I will hand it over to Prasarana; anyone who intends to take action will follow the law,” he said in a press conference at KLCC LRT station today

