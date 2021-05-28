Transport minister: Kelana Jaya LRT operating on single track as repair work yet to complete

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says the Land Public Transport Agency will ensure safety aspects are given priority before approval for restoration of operation is given to Rapid Rail. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― The Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service is operating using a single track today as repair and installation work between the KLCC and Kampong Baru stations is not completed yet.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said physical inspection conducted by officers from the Rail Enforcement and Rail Planning divisions of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) at 1.19am until 4.30am today found that the emergency lane on the right at the liner induction motor (LIM) rail 1447 was unstable.

He said the APAD inspection team also ordered the replacement of the damaged linear heat detector sensor cable from tunnel segment 126 up to tunnel segment 96, stretching 28.5 metres, to ensure the fire detection system in the tunnel could work properly, as well as installation of three Rail Clips on the rail side.

“Rapid Rail has informed that replacement work will be done soon and APAD will conduct re-inspection as soon as Rapid Rail completes the repair and installation work.

“APAD will ensure safety aspects are given priority before approval for restoration of operation is given to Rapid Rail,” he said on his Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Wee said observation on the train rollover test which started at 3.08 am today found that the train movement simulation was in good condition.

In the 8.45pm incident on Monday, a total of 47 passengers were reported to be seriously injured while 166 escaped with minor injuries, when a train carrying passengers and another train, said to have been test-driven following a fault, collided in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found that the Kelana Jaya Line LRT rail operation frequency is according to schedule, an intervals of every 10 minutes during the peak hours and 30 minutes during normal hours.

A commuter, Besek Sarina Bachok, 42, who used the LRT service from the Gombak station to the Masjid Jamek station to go to her office, said she had to wait for only 10 minutes after missing the previous train today.

“Yesterday, I had to wait for more than 30 minutes,” she added. ― Bernama