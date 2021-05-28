JKJAV relocates Menjalara and Titiwangsa vaccination centres to Mitec

People wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Bandar Sri Menjalara community hall in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Putrajaya has moved Covid-19 appointments from two troublesome Covid-19 vaccination centres to a new location, The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

In a tweet this morning, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) confirmed that the move will take place for those with appointments from May 31 until June 6, 2021.

It asked those with prior appointments on these dates to check their MySejahtera status for the latest information and updates.

Previously the Menjalara Community Centre had seen long queues of sickly and elderly people waiting under the hot sun for hours to get their vaccines.

With no seats and very uncomfortable walkway, many complained about the tough conditions and lack of support from authorities at the location.

While in Titiwangsa heavy rain caused mass traffic jams as the public went right to the front entrance in their vehicles to drop off those with appointments at the doorstep.

Lack of control and order during the tough conditions caused some to faint while lack of tents and a huge crowd gathering at the venue went against all SOPs.

As such the government had mooted moving to Mitec due to its large halls, wide spaces and car park facilities.