Isa Samad’s son denies rumours of father’s death

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was the Negri Sembilan mentri besar for 22 years from 1982 besides being the Teluk Kemang Umno chief from 1978 to 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, May 28 ― The son of former Felda chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, has denied rumours that his father died last night.

Mohamad Najib Mohd Isa, who is also Port Dickson Umno Youth chief told Bernama, when contacted, that his father was still in good health.

“I understand that an audio clip has gone viral about my father (passing away) all that’s not true, my father is well and healthy.

“We pray for him and for his long life and that he is safe from any slander and persecution,” he said.

Mohd Isa, 72, was the Negri Sembilan mentri besar for 22 years from 1982 besides being the Teluk Kemang Umno chief from 1978 to 2017.

Last night, a 47-second audio clip had gone viral on the WhatsApp application, claiming that the former Umno leader died at about 8pm.

Previously, rumours of Mohd Isa’s death were reported in 2018 and 2019 but the matter was denied by his wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid. ― Bernama