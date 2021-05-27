Police add more roadblocks to curb unauthorised travel across Malaysia

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at the KL-Seremban Highway in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The police have increased roadblocks nationwide to foil unauthorised attempts at crossing state and district lines.

All inter-district and interstate travel has been banned in Malaysia since May 10. The restriction is set to last until June 6.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah said an additional 51 roadblocks have been added, bringing the total to 576 compared to 525 when the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 started on May 12.

“The additional roadblocks mean there will now be 10,114 officers on duty, compared to the initial 9,391,” Acryl Sani told Berita Harian.

“This is to ensure the public, including those in the economic and social sectors, adhere to the new, stricter standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We urge everyone to continue following the National Security Council’s advice and help break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

Acryl Sani added that the number of officers tasked with conducting SOP checks have also increased to 3,503 from 3,103.

On May 22, Putrajaya announced tighter restrictions on social movement and economic sectors in redoubled efforts to cut the spread of Covid-19, as infections soared past the 500,000 threshold.

Businesses are allowed to operate only 12 hours a day, from 8am to 8pm.

Apart from that, 80 per cent of civil servants are required to work from home in the new norm while it is 40 per cent for the private sector. Those working in offices have seen their hours reduced as well.

Public transport services are operating at half capacity similar to the previous MCO, in addition to reduced frequency.