Index case who triggered Miri cluster after attending Labour Day party a 22-year-old woman

The Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster, which was declared on Tuesday, is the eighth active cluster in the division.

MIRI, May 27 — The Covid-19 index case who attended the Labour Day party that resulted in the Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster here was a 22-year-old woman, said the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

The committee said the case was detected following screening for symptoms.

She had attended the gathering along with three housemates and seven other friends.

“As of May 26, following active screening conducted among 176 individuals who are close contacts and social contacts, 33 tested positive for Covid-19 (including the index case), 140 tested negative, while three of them are still waiting for the results of their swab tests.

“All positive cases have been referred to the hospital for treatment and monitoring and have been placed at quarantine and low risk treatment centres (PKRCs) here. Meanwhile, other close contacts are currently placed under home quarantine order,” MDDMC said in a statement yesterday.

Other active clusters are Abak Bon Cluster (237 cases), Sains Bakam Cluster (43 cases), Jalan Agama Cluster (183 cases), Air Padang Cluster (29 cases), Long Jegan Cluster (116 cases), Jalan Limbang Cluster (182 cases), and Jalan Lilin Cluster (63 cases).

MDDMC warned the public against holding any social gathering and to limit face to face contact with those outside their household.

The committee also advised the public to practise strict physical distancing and to wear face masks at all times.

“MDDMC would also like to remind those celebrating Gawai festival to comply with all standard operating procedures placed by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” added the statement. — Borneo Post