Technician in remand for offering police officer more than RM100,000 to close a drug case in Selangor

A technician allegedly offered more than RM100,000 to a police officer to close a drug case. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, May 25 ― A technician is in remand for seven days from today for allegedly offering more than RM100,000 to a police officer to close a drug case.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the suspect, aged 36, was arrested at a petrol station in Bandar Sri Damansara at about 9.30 pm yesterday where he was to meet the police officer to give the money as an inducement to release his colleague who was arrested for a drug case. ― Bernama