Penang cops issue in one day RM78,500 in fines to 27 Covid-19 SOP flouters

Northern Seberang Perai District police chief ASP Noorzainy Md Noor speaks to reporters in Butterworth February 17, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, May 25 — Fines amounting to RM78,500 were issued to 27 individuals in Seberang Perai Utara for flouting Covid-19 SOPs, according to district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He said the individuals were caught during the SOP Ops yesterday where most of them were found to have flouted the SOPs by gathering in groups without physical distancing.

One of them is a 58-year-old man, who was supposed to be in quarantine but was caught at the Telok Air Tawar Food Court while still wearing his pink band.

“The man was found to have flouted his quarantine and was issued a RM4,000 fine,” he said.

In another case, a 57-year-old factory owner was issued a RM2,000 fine for failing to scan the MySejahtera app and also failing to maintain physical distance at his factory.

The others were caught sitting together in groups without physical distancing, either in a shack, at the open space behind an apartment or a market.

Noorzainy said that a total 237 fines, totalling RM694,000, have been issued as at May 25.

“The fines issued were mostly for failing to maintain physical distance (62 cases), failure to wear face masks (47) and those found crossing districts or state borders without valid reasons (46),” he said.

He reminded the public to comply with the stricter SOPs under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“We will be increasing the number of officers on duty to ensure compliance of SOPs due to the tighter SOPs which are in force from today,” he said.

He said the police will check on all premises to ensure that they comply with the new SOPs under MCO 3.0.