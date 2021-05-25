Johor Bersatu to use offices within state as vaccination registration centres

Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has ordered the utilisation of its operations rooms or party offices at the state, division and branch levels as registration centres for the Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

Johor Bersatu election director Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said the decision was made after the state ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar ordered all state Members of Parliament (MPs) and assemblymen to hold a special discussion on Covid-19 last week.

Abd Latiff who is Mersing MP said in a statement today Johor Bersatu would mobilise all its resources and machinery, adding political and party differences must be set aside to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said only about 1.24 million people in the state had registered to be inoculated out of 2.9 million eligible recipients.

He said Johor Bersatu would assist in providing free transportation to ferry individuals especially senior citizens who have received appointments for their jabs to the respective vaccination centres, adding a hotline has been set up for the purpose and members of the public can send messages via Short Message Service (SMS) or WhatsApp to 013-5800016. — Bernama