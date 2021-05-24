Pahang Forestry Dept: Lorry spotted with timber cargo on East Coast Expressway had valid document

KUANTAN, May 24 — The lorry spotted carrying huge pieces of logs which went viral on social media yesterday has a valid document to do so, according to the Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP).

In a statement today, the department said it had stopped the lorry at the Rawang Rest and Service Area (R&R) (west bound) for inspection.

“The inspection revealed that the lorry has a transfer pass issued by the Terengganu Forestry Department. It is understood that the logs will be sent to a factory in Selangor,” the statement read.

In this regard, JPNP hoped that any complaints could be channelled directly to the department so that quick action can be taken and to avoid misunderstanding among the people.

Yesterday, a Facebook user uploaded a photo of a lorry carrying huge pieces of logs, allegedly taken at the Temerloh R&R (west bound) of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) at 5.50pm on the same day.

The user, among others, questioned how the logs managed to pass inspection or tax payment as he claimed that the inspection station was closed on Sundays.

For the record, Sunday is a working day in Terengganu and LPT1 is the normal route for those from the state who are heading towards the West Coast. — Bernama