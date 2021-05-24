Nadma: RM17.6m Covid-19 aid went to 13,036 individuals whose income affected while under quarantine

In a statement today, Nadma said the figure was from the 27,919 applications received by the agency as of today, adding the recipients received RM100 a day up to a maximum of 14 days. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 24 — A total of 13,036 individuals whose income was affected while undergoing quarantine has received financial aid under the Covid-19 Special Assistance involving an allocation of RM17.693 million, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

In a statement today, Nadma said the figure was from the 27,919 applications received by the agency as of today, adding the recipients received RM100 a day up to a maximum of 14 days.

It said the special assistance was specifically for employed Malaysians whose income was affected or whose salaries were not paid while undergoing quarantine enforced under the Order for Surveillance and Observation for Covid-19 contacts under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The assistance was also made available to employed Malaysians who had lost their income or whose salaries were not paid throughout their treatment period in hospitals after they contracted Covid-19, it said.

“Some applications were rejected for not meeting the requirements and not having complete documents,” read the statement.

The agency also provides up to RM5,000 in assistance under the Covid-19 Funeral Special Assistance Fund for Malaysian beneficiaries.

It said as of today, 407 beneficiaries have received the financial aid involving an allocation of RM2.035 million.

The Covid-19 fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 last year to help ease burdens faced by those infected by the disease. — Bernama