Miri eatery operators, workers allowed to eat within premises

MCC warned legal action against F&B operators who fail to comply with the additional conditions. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MIRI, May 24 — Eatery operators and workers here are allowed to eat in the premises on the condition they produce the necessary documentation to prove they are owners or employees there.

In a statement today, the Miri City Council (MCC) said a notice was issued on Saturday (May 22) concerning additional conditions for standard operating procedures (SOPs), which eatery operators must comply with.

“The documentation includes the council’s licence, certificate of health fitness of the workers, and food handling certificate, to prove the operators’ and workers’ identities.

“The operators also only allowed to provide a table and a few chairs, which are to be used strictly by workers or operators during meals,” MCC said.

Another additional condition is that other tables and chairs must not be set inside the premises or along the five-footway.

“Only chairs that are placed at reasonable distance apart will be allowed for customer use while waiting to collect their takeaway items,” added the council.

The notice came following several complaints by food operators and workers who were issued compounds for having meals within the premises.

MCC stressed that should food and drink operators fail to comply with the additional conditions, legal action would be taken against them such as withdrawal of approval of business operations or any other related actions to be determined by the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), police, and other enforcement agencies. — Borneo Post



