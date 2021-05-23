Police record Syed Saddiq’s statement over Instagram post on Ganapathy’s death

Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was present at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday to have his statement recorded. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 —Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was present at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday to have his statement recorded over a video he posted on his Instagram account.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation and Legal) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri confirmed the matter and said that the former Youth and Sports Minister turned up at about 10am and was at the IPD for over three hours.

“He was summoned to assist in the probe over a 57-second video clip titled #JusticeforGanapathy which was uploaded to ‘syedsaddiq’ Instagram page,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Azman said the case was being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Previously, the local media reported that police detained a cow’s milk trader, A. Ganapathy, 40, on February 24, who later died at the Selayang Hospital on April 18 after receiving treatment for over a month.

His family alleged that he was beaten while in custody and suffered injuries on the shoulder, arm and leg. — Bernama