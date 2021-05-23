Penang urges senior citizens to register for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine second round opt-in

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — The Penang government has asked people aged 60 and above in the state to register to receive the second round of the AstraZeneca vaccine opt-in for senior citizens that opened at noon today.

Penang Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said Penang received 131,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for the senior citizens and asked them to seize the opportunity as the vaccine was suitable for them.

“As of May 20, only 61,000 of the 192,000 senior citizens registered in MySejahtera have registered to receive vaccination in Penang and we hope more senior citizens will register to get the vaccine where the registration is open until tomorrow.

“The registration has shown good response with the slots for the first four days for vaccination at the AstraZeneca Vaccination Centre (PPVAZ) at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre full,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She said for 1,735 senior citizens in 56 care centres in Penang, including the 32 not registered, an “outreach” programme was also made starting this week to register them for the vaccination process.

Norlela said senior citizens who did not have Internet facilities could contact the District Health Centre or the People’s Information Centre (PMR) of the nearest district information office to apply for registration assistance by the relevant parties.

“Do spread the word to friends and relatives aged 60 and above who have not yet been vaccinated so that they register because we want to speed up vaccination for the group and the government’s efforts to protect the people from Covid-19 infection,” she said.

She said if there was a surplus of vaccines from the 131,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for the senior citizens, registration would open to those under 60 years old.

“For the unregistered AstraZeneca senior citizens this second round of the vaccination process, we get 30,000 other vaccines per week to be given at five Vaccination Centres (PPV) in the state,” she said.

A total of 1,240,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine injections were offered to senior citizens for the second round of the vaccination initiative which is open for appointment through slot bookings starting 12 noon today.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in a statement yesterday said that the vaccination exercise would begin on June 7 until July 27 for the first dose in eight PPVAZs in five states, namely Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

It is one of the measures to ensure that senior citizens who belong to high-risk groups continue to be protected. — Bernama