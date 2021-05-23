MCMC denies ordering police to seize Syed Saddiq's handphone

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) did not issue an order to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to confiscate the mobile phone of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

MCMC Corporate Communications Department said the commission only acted as a technical agency in assisting police investigation and did not give any order to seize item of evidence as required by the authorities to complete their investigation.

“On the other hand, MCMC will continue to provide assistance and technical recommendations for the investigation without any hidden agenda including political agenda,” said the department’s statement today.

Yesterday, Saddiq questioned the action of police in seizing his mobile phone when he gave his statement at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here.

Apart from that, MCMC also denied creating a special unit in the commission for political purposes, political intrusion, campaign sabotage and others as claimed by Syed Saddiq.

MCMC stressed that it plays the role of regulating the industry based on the power of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 apart from the organisation of MCMC being formed and structured in accordance with its regulatory role.

“On this matter, MCMC is inviting Syed Saddiq to be present at the commission and we are ready to provide the full information on its roles and organisation chart which is available on the official MCMC website,” added the statement. — Bernama