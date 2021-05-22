Police confirm Neelofa, husband's SOP violation investigation papers filed with AG's chambers

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail were both charged of various offences including not scanning the MySejahtera app. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, May 22 — The investigation papers regarding interstate travel charges against Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail have been sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action yesterday.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said in a statement that the investigation papers were sent at 2.30 pm.

“Regarding the issue of interstate travel to Nilai, the investigation papers were forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for a decision relating to the matter in line with Clause (3) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

On Thursday, Muhammad Haris was charged on two counts of failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) by not wearing a face mask and not scanning the MySejahtera app or recording his personal details manually to enter Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Kawasan Perindustrian Nilai 3 on May 2.

Noor Neelofa, meanwhile, was charged with not scanning the MySejahtera app to register at the premises nor recording her details manually at the same place and date.

The couple pleaded not guilty and the case is set for mention on June 4. — Bernama