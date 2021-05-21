Slots for AstraZeneca jab open at noon May 23 for senior citizens in Klang Valley, Penang, Johor, Kuching and Miri

A nurse holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Dewan Gemilang UKM vaccination centre in Bangi May 5, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Special Committee on ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccines (JKJAV) has announced that online booking for the AstraZeneca opt-in vaccines will be open at 12.00pm this coming Sunday, 23rd May 2021. The vaccines will be offered to senior citizens in 5 states.

According to the latest tweet, the opt-in booking will be available online at vaksincovid.gov.my. Unlike the previous round, the next round of booking will be open to individuals aged 60 years old and above that are residing in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang, and Kuching and Miri in Sarawak.

For those who have registered under the waiting list under the first round, Khairy Jamaluddin has assured that they will be included and they will be given their appointments. There are about 60,000 individuals on the current waiting list. To reach out to more people, the bookings will also be made available through community clinic outreach and it will also be extended to elderly care homes.

The available time slot and list of vaccination centres are not revealed yet and we expect the JKJAV to provide more details in the next couple of days. In the Klang Valley, there are currently four AstraZeneca vaccination centres namely WTC KL, IDCC Shah Alam, UM and UKM.

To recap, AstraZeneca is a two-dose vaccine and Malaysia is adopting a 12-week interval between two doses. This is in line with WHO’s recommendations and studies have shown that the efficacy rate is higher at 82.4 per cent if the second dose is given on the 12th week. — SoyaCincau



