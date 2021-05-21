Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Hishammuddin urges world to focus on aid for Palestinians

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein urges the world to focus on humanitarian and reconstruction aid for the Palestinian people. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Malaysia has urged the world to focus on humanitarian and reconstruction aid for the Palestinian people following the Egypt-brokered Israel-Hamas cease-fire late yesterday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, in his immediate response to the latest development in the Gaza Strip, tweeted today:

“Let’s now focus on humanitarian and reconstruction aid for the Palestinian people”.

The Israel Security Cabinet yesterday voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip and accepted the cease-fire deal with Hamas.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during the Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

“The Israeli attacks have left hundreds dead and thousands more injured.

“Malaysia conveys our deepest condolences to all victims of the violence,” Hishammuddin added. ― Bernama