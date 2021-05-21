EMCO: Several main roads in Besut closed from 8pm tonight

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the roads include the main road of Kampung Seberang Kastam near the Kuala Besut bridge that connects Kuala Besut with Kampung Raja and the road at the Kampung Lampu roundabout heading to Seberang Jertih. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JERTIH, May 21 — Several main roads in Besut will be closed from 8pm tonight following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 15 sub-districts in the district.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the roads include the main road of Kampung Seberang Kastam near the Kuala Besut bridge that connects Kuala Besut with Kampung Raja and the road at the Kampung Lampu roundabout heading to Seberang Jertih.

“The closure is in line with the EMCO that was announced by the government yesterday for 15 sub-districts in this district beginning tomorrow till June 4.

“In addition, roadblocks will be put up at six locations, Kampung Lampu, Seberang Jertih, Nyior Tujuh, Gong Nering, Gong Medang and Lubuk Kawah,” he said when contacted today.

Senior Minister (Security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier announced that the EMCO will be enforced from tomorrow till June 4 at 15 sub-districts in Besut district, affecting Kampung Raja, Keluang, Lubuk Kawah, Bukit Kenak, Pelagat, Jabi, Tembila, Kerandang, Bukit Puteri, Pengkalan Nangka, Kuala Besut, Pasir Akar, Kubang Bemban, Tenang and Hulu Besut. — Bernama