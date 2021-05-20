Covid-19: Tourism Ministry says travel group to Genting followed SOP

On May 7, the Health Ministry detected 16 individuals who were confirmed positive from the screenings done on 28 people from the group of tourists, and the process of detecting close contacts are still being continued by the Alor Setar Health Department. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The tourism company that brought tourists from Alor Setar, Kedah to Genting Highlands, Pahang were found to be in compliance with all the guidelines set for the Targeted Domestic Tourism Movement Bubble.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) said two buses were involved in the trip on April 22 and returned on April 24, which was organised by a registered tourism company in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

“Preliminary investigations found that the company had complied with all the conditions set in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for travel arrangements under the Targeted Domestic Tourism Movement Bubble.

“However, after returning from Genting Highlands, there were passengers who had symptoms of fever and were examined at the health clinic,” said a statement from the ministry, here, today.

On May 7, the Health Ministry (MOH) detected 16 individuals who were confirmed positive from the screenings done on 28 people from the group of tourists, and the process of detecting close contacts are still being continued by the Alor Setar Health Department.

The statement also said that the original source of the Covid-19 contact related to this case has not yet been identified and MOH is conducting an investigation.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukry reminded tour operators to always comply with the SOP on tourism activities set to ensure the safety of tourists. — Bernama