Perlis mosques off limits to public as Covid-19 bites

Muslims observe social distancing while performing Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Putra, in Putrajaya, on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KANGAR, May 20 — The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has decided to restrict activities relating to the Friday and five-time daily prayers at all mosques, starting today, in efforts to prevent local transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said this action is being taken following the existence of a new Covid-19 cluster involving a services company located in Kampung Bakau, Kangar.

“Mosques will not be open to the public. Those who are allowed to perform Friday prayers and the five daily prayers are mosque officials and its committee members only, which will be not more than 12 people and not less than three people including the imam.

"The prayer period, including for Friday prayers, will be shortened to 15 minutes only and performed in an open area and in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) as previously set," Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said in a statement issued by MAIPs, today.

The Raja Muda, who is also MAIPs president, said for musafir (travellers), they are encouraged to perform their prayers at their respective places of accommodation but those who do not have accommodation can perform prayers in the porch area of the mosque.

“The prayer time for musafir is from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for Jamak Taakhir Zohor and Asar prayers, 9.30pm to 10.30pm for Jamak Taakhir Maghrib and Isyak prayers.

Meanwhile, for the Subuh prayers, the prayer room for musafir is open from 6.30am to 7am,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also said that the akad nikah (marriage solemnisation) can be performed at private premises with compliance to SOPs set by MAIPs.

He added that MAIPs was constantly monitoring developments during the COVID outbreak and would extend the requirements as per the latest regulations based on the needs from time to time. — Bernama