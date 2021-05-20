Full MCO in Selangor requires different approach, says state Covid-19 task force chief

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — If a full movement control order (MCO) is required in Selangor, it should be implemented differently from the first one last year, says Selangor Task Force for Covid-19 (STFC) chairman Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the current situation in the state required a different approach and in conjunction with other actions that can stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dzulkefly stressed that a lockdown period of two weeks was not enough to truly stop the spread of the virus, especially clusters involving multiple generations of infections.

The former health minister said if a full MCO is imposed, a ring vaccination strategy should be used with mass screenings along with vaccinations at hotspots including industrial and manufacturing areas to curb the spread of the disease to other areas.

“Besides that, the use of digital applications should be optimised to detect close contacts and reduce the burden of frontliners, especially with regards to the paperwork while treating patients,” he said.

He also suggested that the first vaccination dose should be administered to as many people as possible by delaying the phase of administering the second dose.

“If we concentrate on giving the first dose of vaccine to as many as we can, we will immediately reach the level of herd immunity, as the second dose acts as a booster to the first dose,” he said.

He also advised Selangor citizens to quickly adapt to new norms in their daily lives by complying with all standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry to avoid being infected and to take precautions through self-lockdown. — Bernama