In police report, Rosmah claims ex-AG Thomas ‘lied’ over Sri Ram’s appointment as prosecutor in her bribery trial

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya April 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today via her aide lodged a police report against former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, accusing him of lying to the court when defending the validity of the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as lead prosecutor in her corruption trial.

In the police report sighted by Malay Mail, Rosmah urged the police to investigate Thomas for the criminal offence of perjury, claiming that he lied in his affidavits.

The affidavits that Rosmah was referring to are two separate affidavits that were sworn by Thomas and filed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers in response to her two applications.

The two applications that Rosmah had filed on May 7 — just about a month before she is due to begin defending herself in the trial are namely, her bid to nullify her bribery trial and to be acquitted, and another being her new attempt to have Sri Ram removed as the lead prosecutor of the same trial.

In the police report filed tonight at the Dang Wangi police station, Rosmah’s personal assistant Aizulhaimi Mohd Termizi said he was lodging it on her behalf as a representative.

Saying that she had read the two affidavits yesterday, Rosmah claimed that the two affidavits by Thomas were allegedly a “blatant lie, deceit, afterthought, and misleading” against her as an accused person in the ongoing corruption trial.

She claimed that the affidavits contained statements by the prosecution that were allegedly untrue, before proceeding to list some of them in the report.

“My purpose of lodging this report is for further action by the police and the court, for action to be taken against Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, because what was sworn in those affidavits are not true,” she claimed in the police report.

MORE TO COME