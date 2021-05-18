Fully-vaccinated Taman Medan assemblyman says infected with Covid-19

Syamsul Firdaus has tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — PKR’s Syamsul Firdaus said he has tested positive for Covid-19 along with members of his family.

The Taman Medan assemblyman told Malaysiakini he received the test result confirming his infection yesterday.

“During Raya, I got a bit of fever, cough, and flu. Today I feel better compared to Raya.

“My wife, mother-in-law, and two children also tested positive; we stay in the same house. Please pray for our recovery,” he was quoted as saying.

Syamsul said he will enter home quarantine until contacted by the Health Ministry.

The PKR lawmaker said he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, receiving his first dose on March 10 and his second on March 31.

Syamsul then questioned how he could still be infected despite completing his vaccination course.

Covid-19 vaccines do not necessarily prevent infection but are clinically proven to reduce the risk of infection and severely decrease the potential of becoming seriously ill if infected.

Last month, the government disclosed that nine medical workers tested positive for Covid-19 from the 272,019 who were fully vaccinated at the time.

Despite this, health authorities both here and across the world have stressed that vaccination remains the most reliable method to protect against Covid-19.