Covid-19: EMCO in two localities in Saratok, Sarawak, says SDMC

KUCHING, May 16 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today decided to impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days in two localities in Saratok, in the Betong division.

JPBN, in a statement, said that that the EMCO at the two localities — Rumah Entingi Nanga Ingu Kabo Krian and Rumah Engkabi Tingkat Seblak, Roban — starts today until May 29, following the spread of Covid-19 infection in the areas.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department detected a new cluster, the Kampung Boyan Cluster in Kuching.

JPBN also said that the Kampung Boyan Cluster is a community cluster involving three families in the village, with a total of 69 individuals screened and 19 cases detected positive for Covid-19 including index case, while 50 others tested negative.

“All Covid-19 positive cases were referred to Sarawak General Hospital or admitted to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kuching district, for isolation and further treatment,” the statement read.

Sarawak recorded 405 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 38,383, and five new deaths were reported. — Bernama