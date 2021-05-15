Reezal Merican: Govt will address concerns of youths affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the government had undertaken various initiatives to help youths face today’s challenges. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The worries and concerns of youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be addressed as best as possible, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the government had undertaken various initiatives including the National Employment Council, Employment Generation Guarantee Scheme (JanaKerja), National Apprenticeship Scheme, e-Youth programme and Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat as well as empowering the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to help them face today’s challenges.

“Covid-19 has indeed had a significant impact on youths such as unemployment and job mismatch issues as well as welfare and security issues for those in the gig economy sector, and entrepreneurial space and opportunities.

“The beginning of a difficult decade does not mean that Malaysian youths will give up quickly. Malaysian youths will go through these difficult moments and decade with full commitment and confidence,” he said in his National Youth Day 2021 address which was aired live on the Youth and Sports Ministry Facebook page today.

Reezal Merican said the ministry was always moving in line with the aspirations and desires of the young generation as they would be an important pillar in the country’s future progress.

Despite facing Covid-19, Reezal Merican said many youths in the country had recorded extraordinary success and potential.

He said it included youths who sacrificed their time, energy and lives for the country as frontliners.

“Hopefully, this celebration will strengthen the spirit and commitment of Malaysian youths to be an important axis to the nation-building efforts. Happy National Youth Day, ‘This Decade, Your Decade’,” he said. — Bernama