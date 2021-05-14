Malay Mail's Wong Sai Wan dies of heart attack

Wong died from heart failure after being admitted to Subang Jaya Medical Centre this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan died this morning after being admitted to Subang Jaya Medical Centre for heart-related issues.

His son Wong Chee Mun confirmed to Malay Mail that he had suffered heart failure.

“He came into the hospital at 5.30am and was admitted to the emergency room at 6am. His heart stopped beating.

“They tried CPR on him but they couldn’t revive him,” Chee Mun told Malay Mail.