Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rise again to 4,855, more than one-third in Selangor

People have their temperature checked before entering the Seksyen 6 wet market in Shah Alam May 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Health Ministry recorded 4,855 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases detected in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 458,077.

The number of cases found in Selangor alone was 1,783 — the highest among the nation's states and Federal Territories.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (521 cases), Johor (467 cases), Sarawak and Penang (395 cases respectively).

