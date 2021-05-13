Malay Mail

Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rise again to 4,855, more than one-third in Selangor

Thursday, 13 May 2021 03:25 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

People have their temperature checked before entering the Seksyen 6 wet market in Shah Alam May 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Health Ministry recorded 4,855 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases detected in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 458,077.

The number of cases found in Selangor alone was 1,783 — the highest among the nation's states and Federal Territories.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (521 cases), Johor (467 cases), Sarawak and Penang (395 cases respectively).

MORE TO COME

 


 

