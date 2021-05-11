Kelantan allows Aidilfitri, obligatory, Friday prayers at 54 mosques

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, reminded congregation members to observe the physical distancing of two metres between each other and comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 11 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has allowed the Aidilfitri, obligatory and Friday prayers to be performed in 54 selected mosques in the state, starting today until further notice.

Its president, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, said the directive involved 17 state, town and district mosques and 37 mukim mosques under category A.

He said only 50 worshippers were permitted to perform the prayers at these respective mosques, while only 20 congregants were allowed to join the prayers at mukim besar and mukim kecil mosques.

“For surau and mussolla (small prayer room), only four staffs are allowed. Other activities are not permitted,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, reminded congregation members to observe the physical distancing of two metres between each other and comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said Maik hoped for cooperation from all parties, especially Muslims, in implementing the ruling.

“Appropriate measures will be taken against those who fail to adhere to the SOP,” he said.

The full list of mosques involved can be obtained from the media statement which can be downloaded from Maik’s official Facebook page and website. — Bernama