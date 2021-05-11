Covid-19: Sabahans need to understand reasons behind travel restrictions, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor urged the people to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set throughout the festivity to break the Covid-19 chain in Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — People in Sabah need to understand that the travel restrictions imposed by the government seek to curb and break the Covid-19 chain even though the restrictions are enforced ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said this was the second year in a row that the festivity was celebrated in the new norm, however, it should not stop the people from rejoicing and appreciating the meaning behind the celebration.

“Aidilfitri will continue to be a pillar of unity and be celebrated regardless of race and religion. May we all and the people around us remain safe,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Hajiji, who is also the state Finance Minister urged the people to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set throughout the festivity to break the Covid-19 chain in Sabah.

He also prayed for the safety of the frontline workers who could not celebrate it with their loved ones as they had to perform their duties in protecting the country.

On the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Hajiji said it was running smoothly and called on all quarters to get vaccinated.

“We must fight this pandemic and stop it from further affecting our economy and our lives,” he added. — Bernama