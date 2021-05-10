National Farmers’ Organisation to host chicken sales starting tomorrow

According to the statement, the purchase of chicken is limited to two packs per customer to enable more people to enjoy the promotion and only 2,000 birds are provided for each location. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The public can buy chicken at a cheaper price of between RM5.50 and RM6 per bird at the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) chicken sales starting tomorrow.

In a statement today, Nafas said the promotion would be held for one day on May 11 at Mata Ayer Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK), Perlis; Penang State Farmers’ Organisation (PPN) and Agrobazar Rakyat at Kubur Panjang PPK, Kedah.

For Peladang Mart, Selangor PPN, Shah Alam; Surau Ar Rahim, Precinct 15, Putrajaya; agricultural product collection centre at Jasin PPK, Melaka; Batu Pahat Tengah Peladang BizCentre, Johor and Maras PPK, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, the sales would be held for two days on May 11 to 12.

“The promotion is in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” the statement read.

Muslims in Malaysia are scheduled to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 13.

According to the statement, the purchase of chicken is limited to two packs per customer to enable more people to enjoy the promotion and only 2,000 birds are provided for each location.

It added that chickens from the Peladang brand, of the super and standard types, are guaranteed hygienic, of good quality and halal, and are processed at Nafas Food Processing & Marketing Sdn Bhd factory in Sungai Bakap, Penang.

“Meanwhile, Peladang chicken is cut chicken produced by the Selangor PPN that is fresh from the farm, produced by Bumiputera and guaranteed halal,” it said. — Bernama