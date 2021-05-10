Khairy: No walk-ins for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, those on waiting list to turn up only when called

Members of the public register their personal details before receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The government has today reiterated that no walk-ins are allowed for the ongoing opt-in AstraZeneca vaccination programme as those on the waiting list will be called up instead if there are any vacancies left in the respective designated vaccination centres.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said each designated AstraZeneca vaccination centre nationwide will be provided a waiting list daily.

He further explained that those named under said listing will be informed through notifications of their insertion into the day’s scheduled waiting list appointment.

“What must be stressed is that the notification will state that they are in the waiting list and only need to come when they receive a call by the vaccination centre personnel.

“If there are vaccine vacancies at the vaccination centre, they will be called. Therefore, if they are not called upon, don’t show up.

“The vaccination centre will make gradual phone calls according to the surplus of vaccines based on the number of absentees from the scheduled appointments involving confirmed registrants. We do not allow walk-ins,” he said in a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Earlier, Khairy said there were some 60,000 individuals who have opted to include themselves under the AstraZeneca waiting list due to insufficient slots when the government first launched the opt-in programme rollout on May 2.

However, under circumstances where those in the waiting list that have been called and confirmed their attendance failed to show up, Khairy said the unsealed vaccines will be given to those at the vaccination centres to avoid wastage.

He also assured those on the waiting list that they had been called but unable to turn up, stating that they need not panic as their names were still part of the NIP.

A total of 19,718 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered to date, Khairy added.