Raya cheer for 1.33m people in Trengganu via free water supply

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 9 — The Trengganu government has expanded free water supply, for the first 20 cubic metres, to 1.33 million people in the state throughout this month.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, said that the free water supply to households was aimed at helping the people celebrating Aidilfitri amid economic uncertainty following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The move will involve expenditure amounting to almost RM570,000 for a period of one month, from May 1 to 31, 2021.

“This initiative is hoped to alleviate the impact of the economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country, and as a sign of concern of the government, especially during the Aidilfitri celebrations this year,” he said in a posting on his Facebook account today.

He also said that the state government had provided free water supply, for the first 20 cubic metres, to e-Kasih recipients of the state Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, and residents in the Trengganu Hardcore Poor Housing programme. — Bernama