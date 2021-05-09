Over 500 vehicles ordered to turn back at Kelantan borders, say police

Kelantan Police Chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat (second left) inspecting the roadblock at Jalan Bunut Susu, Mukim Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, May 9 — More than 500 vehicles attempting to enter the state without interstate travel permit were ordered to turn back yesterday, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

He said the number was recorded between 12 am and 5 pm yesterday, at the three main entry points to the state, namely, Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh and Jeli.

Apart from not having interstate permit letter, Shafien said there were also a handful of road users who only produced the permit without verification of any police station.

“These people were unlucky as the police were able to detect the tactic and they were ordered to turn back,” he said.

He was met by reporters after inspecting the control centre of the Mukim Bunut Susu Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penggu, early this morning. Also present was Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir.

Commenting on EMCO at Mukim Bunut Susu, Shafien said more than 100 personnel from the Malaysia Royal Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will be on duty to control the three localities in the area which has more than 1,800 residents.

“EMCO at Mukim Bunut Susu involves three relatively large localities. Personnel involved will be tasked with controlling the movement of the community, including more than 30 rat trails.

“The purpose of this EMCO is also to facilitate healthcare personnel to conduct the Covid-19 screening test. If the people cooperate then we can do it quickly and obtain the results. I hope the community here will cooperate to facilitate the matters,” he said.

Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Tualang and Kampung Bechah Palas in Mukim Bunut Susu are placed under EMCO effective today until May 22. — Bernama