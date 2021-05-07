Zahid agrees with Umno’s Youth Wing for RCI calls to probe ex-IGP’s claims

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) speak to reporters during the press conference at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Umno President Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi sees eye to eye with the party’s Youth Wing urging the government to immediately set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the revelations made by attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

In a statement, the veteran politician then implored other Umno ministers to support and bring forward the recommendation made by Umno Youth so that immediate action can be taken.

“The exposure made by two former heads of important government organisations is very serious, especially since it involves political interference and corruption in these institutions that are supposed to be the backbone of constitutional integrity, rule of law and national security.

“The establishment of the RCI for the reasons given must be done at once in order to restore the people’s trust and confidence in the institution and system that fortify the sovereignty of the law and the security of the country,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth urged the government to set up an RCI to look into both Thomas and Hamid for their revelations.

Its leader, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki cited seven justifications for the setting up of an RCI, including abuse of power in the appointment of judges and major positions in the police and interference by the executive and extreme politics in the judiciary and the police force, among others.

In his last press conference as IGP, Hamid made various allegations against the sitting government, including that he would reveal the name of a prominent figure with a “Datuk Seri” title for alleged abuse of power.

Hamid then revealed that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin wishes to determine who leads the Special Branch Department (SB) in order for the latter’s own political gains.