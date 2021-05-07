Stricter SOPs for activities that could spread Covid-19, says Penang chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the state Health Department has submitted an updated risk assessment to the Health Ministry to be brought up at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting this afternoon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said any version of movement control order (MCO) that will be implemented in Penang will possibly have stricter SOPs for activities that could spread Covid-19 in the state.

He believes this is because the virus is now within the community that was spread through social activities.

“The recent cases reported were spread due to social activities and in the education sector when previously it was in the manufacturing sector,” he said during a brief press conference after launching an e-learning computer programme.

He said the state Health Department has submitted an updated risk assessment to the Health Ministry to be brought up at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting this afternoon.

“As the number of cases in Penang has increased, an updated report will be tabled at the NSC meeting this afternoon and I believe a decision will be made during the meeting,” he said.

The state health department has already submitted a risk assessment report that was tabled at the NSC on Wednesday but no decision was made then.

Chow said the risk assessment report will propose the direction to take but the ultimate decision will be made by NSC.

Penang recorded 305 cases yesterday for a cumulative total of 20,945.

Earlier, Chow launched the Penang e-learning programme 2.0 that will offer two new schemes, lease to use, and lease to own, to B40 students through their respective schools.

The project partner, Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA) collected sponsorship of about RM2 million to obtain 1,562 laptops under the initiative.

The e-learning programme is open to all schools in Penang and they can apply through elearning.digitalpenang.my.

Applications are open from May 7 to May 31.