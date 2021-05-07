Salleh Keruak says Sabahans are never afraid to vote for change in state govt

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said that Sabahans will not think twice to change the government if they are not happy with developments in the state. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 7 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said that Sabahans will not think twice to change the government if they are not happy with developments in the state.

The Usukan assemblyman said that Sabah needs development, good infrastructure, jobs and proper education — and if the new state government fails to do this people will not be afraid to vote for change.

“Sabahans have embraced political change long before Semenanjung. We believe the power to elect the government is with the rakyat. If we don’t like them, we can change the government,” he said.

Speaking in an online forum in conjunction with a book launch titled ‘Sabah from the Ground’, Salleh said Sabah has experienced five government changes in its history and it has mostly been a peaceful transition.

Salleh, who is currently back in Umno after a brief stint away, said politics of development had played a pivotal role in developing the state.

He said Sabahans are united in their fight for state rights with the federal government, but agreed that certain issues were politicised for mileage.

“When we fight for the rights of Sabahans, we should work together... issues pertaining to MA63 and illegal immigrants should be depoliticised.

“These does not belong to any political parties it belongs to Sabah. Everyone should fight for Sabah rights,” he said.