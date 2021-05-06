Report: In Kelantan, over 1,100 elderly missed their Covid-19 vaccination appointment

A senior citizen receives his Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Kapar, Klang April 28, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A total of 1,141 people aged 60 and above did not attend their scheduled Covid-19 vaccination appointment, Kelantan State Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said.

In a report by New Straits Times, Dr Zaini said that all 1,141 had already registered for the vaccine and were scheduled to receive them in stages since last month, adding that the department had recorded the absentees up to Tuesday (April 4).

“These elderly people are supposed to get their inoculations under phase two of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at three Vaccination Delivery Centres (PPV).

“The centres are in Pasir Mas, Pasir Putih and Kota Baru,” he said.

Dr Zaini added that the department had opened another PPV in Machang yesterday for the elderly group.

“We plan to set up three more PPVs in Jeli, Kuala Krai and Bachok [today],” he said, adding that more than 5,000 elderly have already been inoculated in Kelantan under phase two of NIP.

“Another 4,000 elderly people are scheduled to get their vaccines in the next few days,” he said.

According to the Special Committee for Covid-19 Vaccine Supply, only 26.56 per cent of those in Kelantan have registered to get immunised.