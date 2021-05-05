Under fresh SOPs, only ‘Low Risk’ individuals may enter public spots in the MCO areas

A user scans a QR code via the My Sejahtera app at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — In order to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infections only individuals who are categorised as “Low Risk” in the MySejahtera app will be allowed into shopping, health and judicial premises.

According to the latest SOPs by the National Security Council (MKN), all owners and licensees of these premises must ensure that everyone adheres to the one-metre social distancing rules as well as display the maximum number of customers in the premises.

Staff, suppliers as well as customers must wear face masks at all times and the premises must be properly ventilated.

The only places where masks are not required are at home, in your own hotel room, your personal work space, during indoor or outdoor activities, in your own vehicle or one that belongs to someone in the same household or while eating or drinking in a public place alone.

As for nurseries, they are allowed to operate as usual as long as they have permission from the authorities. Parents can also travel in their vehicles to pick and send them to and fro.

The same applies to old folks’ homes and special needs homes for the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

Additionally, no official or unofficial programmes, be they government or private, weddings, engagements, birthdays, reunions, retreats, gatherings and things of that nature will be allowed during the MCO.

This includes meetings and individuals from outside the MCO areas. All meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions are also banned.

For filming, concerts, recordings and talk shows will only be allowed in studio in the MCO areas with minimal crew and no spectators.

Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor will come under the MCO from tomorrow till May 17 will be the third in the state.